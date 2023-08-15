‘It’s 10 am on a sunny weekday.’ The CEO of Uber Was Shocked by How Much a 3-Mile Ride Costs
by Matthew Gilligan
Not a good look, pal…not a good look at all…
I’m talking about Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who recently made waves when he admitted that he had no idea how much a 3-mile Uber ride costs these days in New York City.
In fact, he wasn’t even close.
In an interview with Wired, the big boss man was told by reporter Steven Levy that he traveled 2.95 miles that morning to get to the interview and he asked Khosrowshahi how much he thought it cost.
The CEO answered “twenty bucks” and Levy had to break the news that his ride cost him almost fifty dollars to which Khosrowshahi said, “oh my God” and “wow.”
Khosrowshahi tried to blame the high cost on a price surge but Levy countered by saying, “It’s 10 am on a sunny weekday, and it’s not like the President’s in town.”
Maybe we can just blame it on inflation?
Or maybe we just blamed it on the reality that Uber likely isn’t very profitable and need to up their numbers.
I suspect it’s that last thing.
Either way, the idea that a CEO doesn’t know how much money his own company charges people in mid-morning traffic is wild.