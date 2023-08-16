‘It’s a dark roast and there’s no roast by date.’ Man Asks if He’s A Jerk for Turning Down Coffee He Didn’t Like
by Justin Gardner
Many people are VERY specific about their coffee. They know exactly how they like it, they know exactly when they want it… and they want it their way.
So did this guy act like an absolute douche when he turned down “bad” coffee, even though it was a gift?
Check out this very quick story and make up your own mind.
AITA? I did not want bad coffee as a gift.
“My friend went to a foreign country outside of the United States in Europe and came back with gifts.
My friend knew I like coffee so he got me coffee that I know I won’t drink.
It’s a dark roast and there’s no roast by date, which means it’s not fresh.
I gently put it back in the bag and politely told them why I don’t drink that kind of coffee.
Him and his friends said I was being ungrateful and rude and that I shouldn’t have thrown the coffee in the bag, which I didn’t.”
Ouch.
What did the folks on Reddit have to say?
Yeah… they don’t like this guy.
One person really thought this guy was rude AF
And last, this person put it bluntly.
Yeah, I’ve gotta agree.
YTA!