‘It’s turning into the ultra wealthy and then everybody else is just poor.’ Gen X Mom Rants About How Her Adult Kids Can’t Get Ahead In Today’s Society
by Matthew Gilligan
Every generation of Americans has its own challenges and the young folks venturing out on their own right now are no different.
And one thing that also typically happens is that the parents and grandparents of young people who are really going through it don’t seem to understand…until now.
A woman named Jess shared a video on TikTok that went viral where she talked about how tough it is for her two kids in their twenties to get ahead in life because of how much housing prices have increased.
She said, “You work hard, you get a good job. Worked for me, why wouldn’t it work for them? And before my generation comes at me, yes I understand struggling is a part of life. But there’s a difference between struggling and drowning.”
She said her son went to college, got a job, and asked her if he could live at home for two months after he graduated.
She said, “It’s been 10 months. He saved almost everything. He still can’t afford to live. It used to be upper class, lower class, and middle class. It’s turning into the ultra wealthy and then everybody else is just poor.”
Jess also talked about how her son’s medical emergency set him back financially, as well.
She added that her daughter’s mortgage is double what she pays but her loan was the same amount of money.
Jess said, “all they see when they come home is what they watch on social media. Kids their age are on lavish vacations because we value those things over hard workers.”
