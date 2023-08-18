August 18, 2023 at 2:37 am

‘Just like Final Destination.’ A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

by Matthew Gilligan

Beware of the car wash…

That seems to be the big lesson in this viral video that was posted on TikTok by a guy named Beau, who had a terrible experience at a car wash in Denver, Colorado.

Beau talked about how the windshield on his truck was smashed in an automatic car wash and he showed TikTok viewers the footage from a security camera that showed what went wrong.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.00 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

Apparently, a brush arm in the car wash pushed into the windshield of Beau’s truck and WHAMMO!, it shattered.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.20 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

Beau’s text overlay in the video reads, “Almost d**d in the carwash.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.33 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@b_stott26 Almost died in the carwash 🤠#carwash #fyp #fullsend #monday #sad #storytime ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Beau posted a follow-up video where we talked in detail about what went down.

He said the car wash is paying for the damage and they also gave him a rental car for his troubles.

He added, “That thing was trying to k**l me, so I definitely slammed on my breaks. I probably shouldn’t have slammed on my breaks, but it was kinda a scary situation seeing that go through my windshield.”

@b_stott26 CARWASH PART 2 🐓🤠 #carwash #part2 #crazy #finaldestination #greenscreen #cars #greenscreenvideo #fyp #part3? #fullsend #monday #storytime #sad #saturday ♬ original sound – Beau Stottlemyer

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

One person said this reminded them of a Final Destination movie.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.42 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they only hand wash their car because of things like this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.49 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said they’re afraid of car washes…you are not alone.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 3.46.56 PM Just like Final Destination. A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Photo Credit: TikTok

This would have been absolutely terrifying!

