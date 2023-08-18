‘Just like Final Destination.’ A Man Had His Truck’s Windshield Smashed In A Car Wash And Shows How Dangerous It Could Have Been
by Matthew Gilligan
Beware of the car wash…
That seems to be the big lesson in this viral video that was posted on TikTok by a guy named Beau, who had a terrible experience at a car wash in Denver, Colorado.
Beau talked about how the windshield on his truck was smashed in an automatic car wash and he showed TikTok viewers the footage from a security camera that showed what went wrong.
Apparently, a brush arm in the car wash pushed into the windshield of Beau’s truck and WHAMMO!, it shattered.
Beau’s text overlay in the video reads, “Almost d**d in the carwash.”
Take a look at his video.
@b_stott26 Almost died in the carwash 🤠#carwash #fyp #fullsend #monday #sad #storytime ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
Beau posted a follow-up video where we talked in detail about what went down.
He said the car wash is paying for the damage and they also gave him a rental car for his troubles.
He added, “That thing was trying to k**l me, so I definitely slammed on my breaks. I probably shouldn’t have slammed on my breaks, but it was kinda a scary situation seeing that go through my windshield.”
@b_stott26 CARWASH PART 2 🐓🤠 #carwash #part2 #crazy #finaldestination #greenscreen #cars #greenscreenvideo #fyp #part3? #fullsend #monday #storytime #sad #saturday ♬ original sound – Beau Stottlemyer
This would have been absolutely terrifying!