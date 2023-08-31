‘Just saved me money and time in the kitchen.’ A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go, folks!
It’s time for another meal hack from a TikTok user who was nice enough to share their knowledge with us!
And today it comes from a woman who talked about what she does to get the most bang for her buck at Olive Garden.
The woman shared a TikTok video where she said that she gets a $6.99 kids meal from Olive Garden and that it saves her a whole lot of time and energy.
And it looks like it’s quite a bit of food for one person!
Looks pretty good, don’t you think?
Let’s take a look at the video…
@iam_denisestacey Just saved me money and time in the kicthen #foodhack #foodhacks #olivegarden #olivegardenhack ♬ Oh U Went (feat. Drake) – Young Thug
And here’s what people had to say.
One person said they do this all the time.
Another TikTokker said this isn’t enough food for them.
And one individual said they also do this at the Cheesecake Factory.
Go get that food, fam!
