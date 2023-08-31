August 31, 2023 at 3:47 pm

‘Just saved me money and time in the kitchen.’ A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go, folks!

It’s time for another meal hack from a TikTok user who was nice enough to share their knowledge with us!

And today it comes from a woman who talked about what she does to get the most bang for her buck at Olive Garden.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.29.58 AM Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman shared a TikTok video where she said that she gets a $6.99 kids meal from Olive Garden and that it saves her a whole lot of time and energy.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.30.06 AM Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it looks like it’s quite a bit of food for one person!

Looks pretty good, don’t you think?

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.30.25 AM Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video…

@iam_denisestacey Just saved me money and time in the kicthen #foodhack #foodhacks #olivegarden #olivegardenhack ♬ Oh U Went (feat. Drake) – Young Thug

And here’s what people had to say.

One person said they do this all the time.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.30.39 AM 1 Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this isn’t enough food for them.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.30.50 AM Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual said they also do this at the Cheesecake Factory.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.31.02 AM Just saved me money and time in the kitchen. A Woman Shared The $7 Meal Hack She Uses At Olive Garden

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go get that food, fam!

