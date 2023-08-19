August 19, 2023 at 4:22 am

‘KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked.’ A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokKFCFillUp KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

If you’re hungry and you’re eating on a budget, you’ll probably want to pay attention to what a young woman named Laney had to say in a video she posted on TikTok that went viral.

Laney told viewers that she decided to try KFC’s $20 Fill Up Box which includes the following: 12 chicken nuggets, 4 pieces of chicken, fries, four biscuits, and dipping sauce.

Not a bad deal for $20.

Laney said, “I decided to treat myself to some KFC ’cause everyone’s been getting it.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.42.36 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

Laney reviewed the food in the box and said the biscuits were “phenomenal.”

But she added that the “Fries are kinda soggy though cause it took 40 minutes for my order to get here.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.42.59 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

Laney then said the nuggets were cold and soggy but that the bone-in chicken was good and she said, “KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.43.16 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@laneygrn KFC is better than popeyes…. no questions asked #kfc #kfcchicken #kfcfillup #fillupbox #friedchicken #fastfood #fastfoodreview #kfcvspopeyes #foodie @KFC ♬ Cooking, bossa nova, adults, light(950693) – Kids Sound

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One person seemed inspired by this video.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.44.13 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual shared a tip about how to make this food even better.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.44.33 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

And the folks from KFC told her that she should be POURING the sauce.

Good to know…

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.44.03 PM KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked. A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s always nice when the corporate folks show up so you know they care.

Well done, KFC!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter