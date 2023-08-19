‘KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked.’ A Customer Showed Off The KFC Fill Up Box That They Bought For $20
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re hungry and you’re eating on a budget, you’ll probably want to pay attention to what a young woman named Laney had to say in a video she posted on TikTok that went viral.
Laney told viewers that she decided to try KFC’s $20 Fill Up Box which includes the following: 12 chicken nuggets, 4 pieces of chicken, fries, four biscuits, and dipping sauce.
Not a bad deal for $20.
Laney said, “I decided to treat myself to some KFC ’cause everyone’s been getting it.”
Laney reviewed the food in the box and said the biscuits were “phenomenal.”
But she added that the “Fries are kinda soggy though cause it took 40 minutes for my order to get here.”
Laney then said the nuggets were cold and soggy but that the bone-in chicken was good and she said, “KFC is better than Popeyes…. no questions asked.”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@laneygrn KFC is better than popeyes…. no questions asked #kfc #kfcchicken #kfcfillup #fillupbox #friedchicken #fastfood #fastfoodreview #kfcvspopeyes #foodie @KFC ♬ Cooking, bossa nova, adults, light(950693) – Kids Sound
