August 18, 2023 at 8:22 am

‘Me watching people steal at self checkout.’ A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self-Checkout

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go with the self-checkout thing again…

And this time it comes from a Walmart employee who shared a video on TikTok where she said that her phone notifies her every time a customer doesn’t scan an item at self-checkout.

And that all adds up to those customers STEALING.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.51.24 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

The Walmart employee seems pretty irritated and she mouths the words, “Dumba** b*tch.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.51.31 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her text overlay reads, “Me watching people steal at self checkout as if my phone doesn’t notify me for every missed scan.”

Wow…

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.51.42 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@sunny.outdaway Make the roof of my mouth itch😐. #sunnyoutdaway #trending #viral #fypシ @Walmart ♬ original sound – theylovemeefr

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

One person said they’d just ignore this if they worked there.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.52.02 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they think they must be on Walmart’s “Most Wanted” list.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.52.40 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker has had some experience with this…

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.53.07 PM Me watching people steal at self checkout. A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self Checkout

Photo Credit: TikTok

The question really is at this point is how many of these folks does she actually catch?

This self checkout drama has got to end.

Just bring back the cashiers!

