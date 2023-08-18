‘Me watching people steal at self checkout.’ A Walmart Employee Said She Gets Notified Every Time Customers Don’t Scan Items At Self-Checkout
And this time it comes from a Walmart employee who shared a video on TikTok where she said that her phone notifies her every time a customer doesn’t scan an item at self-checkout.
And that all adds up to those customers STEALING.
The Walmart employee seems pretty irritated and she mouths the words, “Dumba** b*tch.”
Her text overlay reads, “Me watching people steal at self checkout as if my phone doesn’t notify me for every missed scan.”
The question really is at this point is how many of these folks does she actually catch?
This self checkout drama has got to end.
Just bring back the cashiers!