Men Got Honest and Shared What They Think Makes Women Instantly Attractive
by Justin Gardner
Guys…we’re not gonna beat around the bush today…
Because we’re about to get some real talk from your fellow men about what they think makes women instantly attractive.
Let’s see what they had to say!
Make me laugh.
“Being naturally funny to the point we can just riff and both be cracking up.
Met one girl in my life that would have me constantly d**ng so I invited her out to the bar since all our mutual friends were going out. We spent all night just cracking jokes and trolling men who would approach her.
Man I never wanted to pop a ring on someone’s finger faster I swear.”
Passion!
“Being passionate about something. I love when a girl starts pouring out her thoughts on a favorite topic.
Seeing the excitement behind her eyes and increase in animation is super cool!”
Lift it up!
“Having a good heart.
Building people up rather than tearing them down.”
Good stuff.
“Vulnerability.
People are so guarded and closed off, being able to have an open genuine interaction with someone who is willing to share who they truly are is wildly attractive.
That’s what made me fall for my wife so quickly, she was so vulnerable and authentic from the start I couldn’t help but fall in love with her.”
That’s hot.
“Intelligence and kindness.
Hands down.
You can be pretty or not. But the moment I discover that you are thoughtful and kind? BOOM… you’re a knock out!
Married my knockout too :).”
I like this one!
“Whenever they listen to the conversation and contribute.
There’s a thing of waiting for your turn to talk, and then there’s actually listening adding to the conversation.
You should never just be waiting to talk, listening and understanding another persons point is important to me.”
That’s all.
“In truth a pretty face and a cute smile.
After that, a confident woman is very attractive.”
A presence.
“Confidence trumps all of it for me.
Some women just have a presence when they enter a room that demands attention and it’s so attractive.
You pick up on it even before you really get a good look at them.”
It’s all in the eyes.
“I am such a sucker for smiley eyes.
Every one of my GFs has had smiley eyes and I just realized this like a year ago.”
Can’t look away.
“Intense eye contact.
I had a gorgeous redhead make eye contact with me on the street in San Francisco in 1990 while in town for a bike race.
We were walking past each other and she held my gaze the whole time and I felt like lightning was shooting through me. I swear I passed my soul mate.”
Nailed it.
“After that initial meeting, it’s all about personality.
Looks fade with age but someone who can make your day better and make you laugh is a keeper.”
All wrapped up.
“It’s a total package thing.
There are often individual features that are striking, but attraction is about more than any one thing.
It’s how all the parts of the person fit together. I’ve yet to meet two people who are genuinely alike.”
I agree that intelligence and kindness are the BEST attractive qualities.
