August 8, 2023 at 10:36 pm

‘Paying $50 compared to $90.’ A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokTxRoadhouseToGo Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

If you’ve never eaten at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant before, let me tell you something…they give you a lot of food!

But that doesn’t mean it’s cheap…in fact, it actually costs a pretty penny to dine in at one of the chain’s locations.

But a woman named Kristen shared a video on TikTok that might make you rethink how you feed your family.

In the video, Kristin said that the trick is to order take-out instead of dining in at Texas Roadhouse and she said she saved about $40, paying $50-$55 compared to $90 if she had dined in with her family.

That’s not bad!

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.28.59 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

Kristin said she ordered the beef tip meal, a house salad with Ranch dressing, and sides of green beans and steak fries…and a whole lot of rolls.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.29.10 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

Kriste said the meal provided so much meat that her family would probably have leftovers and she again recommended this as a money-saving method.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.29.33 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video and see what you think.

@paras_site_adventures Dinner for 4 at a steakhouse for $55 #parassitefarm #outtoeat #texasroadhouse #steak #donner #familydinner #yum #foodie #feedingmyfamily #budgetfriendly #delicious #salad #cinnamonbutter ♬ original sound – Kristen

And here’s what people had to say.

One person talked about how expensive McDonald’s has become.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.29.44 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they’re gonna have to try this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.30.05 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said family meal deals are the way to go.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 3.30.19 PM Paying $50 compared to $90. A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In

Photo Credit: TikTok

I might have to try this sometime!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter