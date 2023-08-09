‘Paying $50 compared to $90.’ A Customer at Texas Roadhouse Said That Getting Takeout Is About $40 Cheaper Than Dining In
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve never eaten at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant before, let me tell you something…they give you a lot of food!
But that doesn’t mean it’s cheap…in fact, it actually costs a pretty penny to dine in at one of the chain’s locations.
But a woman named Kristen shared a video on TikTok that might make you rethink how you feed your family.
In the video, Kristin said that the trick is to order take-out instead of dining in at Texas Roadhouse and she said she saved about $40, paying $50-$55 compared to $90 if she had dined in with her family.
That’s not bad!
Kristin said she ordered the beef tip meal, a house salad with Ranch dressing, and sides of green beans and steak fries…and a whole lot of rolls.
Kriste said the meal provided so much meat that her family would probably have leftovers and she again recommended this as a money-saving method.
Check out her video and see what you think.
@paras_site_adventures Dinner for 4 at a steakhouse for $55 #parassitefarm #outtoeat #texasroadhouse #steak #donner #familydinner #yum #foodie #feedingmyfamily #budgetfriendly #delicious #salad #cinnamonbutter ♬ original sound – Kristen
I might have to try this sometime!
