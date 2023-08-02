‘Cops came in looking for one of our coworkers.’ People Share The Juiciest Gossip From Their School and Jobs
by Justin Gardner
You love drama. We love drama.
And the best kind of drama is the kind that happens to other people!
Amirite?
So let’s read some amazing gossip from folks on the internet, shall we?
Yes, let’s do that…
Very spicy!
“Everyone is pi**ed at one department because any request for services results in their request for a 2-3 week strategic direction plan. These should be simple 1-2 hour jobs.
Another department was just caught using an outside vendor to avoid the department in question, and the cold war just got SPICY!”
Let the war commence!
“A brewing cold war between our project management organization and our software architects concerning who has authority over the process by which software systems are built.”
Now that’s a competition!
“Last person to get to the daily meeting on Thursday has to buy donuts for the office on Friday.
The drama is next level!”
That’s inconvenient…
“Our young, African American temp was just fired by her older, white, straight boss. It’s causing some major backlash and racial division in our office.
However, he has hard, undeniable evidence that she was claiming overtime she didn’t work and turning in fraudulent timecards. She was also taking overly long lunches and “forgetting” to register time she’d taken off on her timecard. Overall, she was working just over 1/2 the time she was actually getting paid for.
I’m one of a very few number of people in our office who know this, but I’m not allowed to say anything due to employee confidentiality rules – so I just have to sit back while her boss gets verbally pummeled by people who don’t understand what’s really going on.”
Rumors run wild.
“Cops came in looking for one of our coworkers.
Nobody is friends with him so we have no way to know what’s going on.
Assumptions are running wild right now.”
Losing jobs…
“Without going into any specifics, we rolled out a major update to our software, it has an obvious bug, and our customers are pi**ed.
We had assurances from the vendor that it would be fixed before go-live, and it wasn’t.
People might get fired and/or sued over this.”
Brenda is hot!
“Over in customer service, Brenda is complaining about being too hot and throws a tantrum every time someone touches the thermostat.
Brad on the other hand (because he’s cold and fed up of Brenda’s s**t) keeps f**king with her and changing the thermostat.”
Yeouch!
“At my graphic design school there are a couple of people who are constantly falsely accusing each other of plagiarism.
It has gotten so bad that our professor has had to talk to the whole program about it.”
Busted!
“A Math cheating ring got busted.
They had several group texts set up and one person would get answers from one group and spread it to the others.
They’re looking at suspending and failing something like 50 people. In their senior year too.”
The richer get richer?
“I am pretty sure my CEO has been stealing money from our company.
I am a textile designer and we have factories in India and China. No one wants to ship our product because they haven’t been paid, personally I haven’t gotten a raise in 3yrs. All the while the CEO is driving a Bentley and just purchased a new $2+million dollar home.
He is constantly getting angry calls from our factories who some he owes Millions of dollars to (7mil to one in particular) and I am pretty sure if he went to China he would be legally detained bc of how much he owes people.
A lot of which fly to our office here in the states and wait for him for meetings, and he ducks out the back door like a coward. One day he even drove an old truck to work so no one would know he was here.”
THE WATER!
“We thought the coffee pot was dirty. We thought the coffee was bad.
We got new creamer and then new sugar.
Hours have been spent trying to figure out what’s wrong with our coffee.
It’s the water. THE WATER.”
Well, that sucks!
“A person in our student council made a petition to allow boys to have any hairstyle they want.
He got like 300 signatures out of a school of 1,000 but the principal voided the petition and forced him to resign from the council.”
