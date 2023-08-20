People Share The Sure Signs When People Only Think About Themselves
by Justin Gardner
Do you ever just get that feeling…?
The feeling that someone is, without a doubt, 100% selfish?
I think we all have!
And today we’re going to hear from folks on AskReddit about how they can JUST TELL that someone is selfish.
Take a look!
All about them…
“They have that superpower to lead everything back to themselves.
Even when you’re actually talking about your own life or a specific problem of yours, they somehow make it that you start talking about them instead without even changing the topic.”
Infuriating.
“Conversations don’t feel like conversations.
They are one sided talks about what they want, their thoughts, their life, their priorities, etc.
When you are able to slip a word in, your words are used as transitions in their dialogue. No matter how you format your words, they all just add to the plot of their story.
What you say and what you do are pawns in their game to be manipulated in a way that belittles your experiences, actions, opinions, and choices.”
Why are you surprised?
“They’re surprised and disgruntled when you accept what they’ve offered.
Example: I used to be friends with someone who loved to offer stuff “I have some cute maternity clothes that would fit you – I can lend them to you if you want!”; “I can help you rearrange your classroom – I’ll come in early tomorrow!”; “I made such a great apple pie, I can bring you a piece!”
These aren’t things that anyone solicited – she offered them up. Yet she 100% expects that everyone will politely decline her offers. I’m a “yes” person – anything you offer to me, I will happily accept.
The look on her face when I would resond, “That woud be great, thanks!” was always priceless. She never followed through with any of it, but she never stopped offering stuff. And I never stopped accepting. It was kind of hilarious.”
Big time.
“When they always play the victim card. 99% of the time they only place themselves in the victim seat by ignoring all the effort or cost other people have to endure and only focus on what they go through themselves.”
Yes!
“Cliche answer but I have found the “return the shopping cart” test to be pretty accurate.
It is such a small thing, but it does tell you if a person thinks small things like that matter.”
Not cool.
“They’re rude to waitstaff or just staff and employees in general.
Or if they’re situational awareness is severely lacking and they don’t seem to have a problem with it.”
Drives me insane.
“For me it’s people who listen to loud TikTok in public. Especially in relatively silent places.
There is a guy that hangs out in my favorite bar. Doesn’t talk much and stays to himself, but he sits for hours watching videos on his phone with the volume on. It’s the most obnoxious thing ever.
Bartenders finally told him to turn the volume off or stop watching. He was 100% oblivious to the fact that no one else in the place wanted to hear that s**t.”
Wow.
“My ex was insanely selfish.
Her dad gave her a 20k a month allowance. + paid for her mortgage on a penthouse in nyc while she went to yale. He paid her car + insurance. She had zero need for cash. All bills are paid. He also gave her a credit card with im assuming no limit. Cuz we bought a car on a whim once.
But, i saw her steal 3 dollars from a friend who was passed out. She’d steal panties from walmart. She had a pile of cash in her bedroom. We once needed to pay for a delivery. (Idk if it was bagels or pizza) but, she refused to touch the pile of cash. I had to walk to my car to get cash.
And when i tipped her 10 dollars for waiting. My ex went ballistic. Calling me a bitch, a moron and queer. Cuz “why would you give a random porky bitch 10 dollars for 5 dollars worth of food?!”
We went to a celeb wedding, she found a way to take 4 gift baskets as opposed to the 2 we were supposed to get (every guest got 1) she also stole a 500 dollar gift card to victoria’s secret from the wedding.
Shes wicked greedy.”
Nailed it.
“When they are unable to see beyond their own needs and feelings, and aren’t capable of recognising when they’re impacting the people around them in negative ways.
Another sign of a selfish person is when they’re driven only by their own self-interests, and don’t care about how their actions might affect others.”
No, thanks.
“They throw other people under the bus so fast you’ll get whiplash if you stand too close..
Wither to save themselves or to humiliate the competition.
No self accounting at all.”
F**k that.
“When they go out clubbing or something, and bring their friends back home to continue the party at 2am. However, he lives in a houseshare and his roommates have to go to work in the morning.
Ever since I told him to break up the party and that it isn’t appropriate, especially since he didn’t mention to anyone that he decided to have a 2am Wednesday night party. He complied, but ever since then he’s been unpleasant and unfriendly with me.”
Most important part of this?
Make sure you can see the signs!