Her Ex-Fiancé Is Getting Married To Her Wild Cousin And The Family Expects Her To Attend. She Calls Them Delusional And Refuses To Attend.
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for not attending the wedding of my cousin and my ex-boyfriend?
“I (32F) was engaged to marry “Travis” (33M).
But a couple of weeks before the wedding was supposed to take place, he said that he didn’t want to get married.
I asked him if he was cheating and he said no.
This was a big shock.
He told me that most of his friends were already marrying or starting families, so he thought it was time to settle down, but he had just realized that he didn’t want to do it.
Suffice to say, the wedding was cancelled and that was the end of our relationship.
It’s been about a year since that happened. Things haven’t been exactly great, but I’ve managed.
Well, some days ago, I received an invitation to the wedding of my cousin “Taylor” (26F).
Oh, boy…
Imagine my surprise when I read it and saw that my ex-fiance was the groom.
I had only seen them barely interact during family meetings. I hadn’t noticed any clue that pointed to anything happening between the two of them all this time.
Some info about my cousin. She’s what some people would call a “free spirit”. She doesn’t have a conventional job, she works as an artist.
She dyes her hair in unusual colors (sometimes blue, sometimes green, for example) and dresses extravagantly (once she wore a white robe, another time she wore a black leather jacket and spiked boots).
She says that she doesn’t like following society’s rules, and that she only follows her own code.
Immediately, I called my parents. I asked them if they had known something about Taylor’s relationship with Travis.
More bad news!
To summarize, yes, they did, they hadn’t intended on telling me because they figured out there would be no positive outcome to it, but they also made it clear that they expected me to come to the wedding anyway in order to show support to my family.
At this point I lost it, and shouted that they were delusional if they believed that I would go to the wedding of my cheating liar ex and his manic pixie dream girl.
They said that I can’t keep holding on to my hatred and resentment forever, and that I need to let go, but I hung up.
My extended family has been blowing up my phone since then, saying that I’m a bad person if I don’t attend.
Right now I feel so confused, betrayed and disappointed. I’m no longer sure if I’m being irrational or not. So I think it might be best to ask for an outside point of view.
AITA?”
The family should never expect somebody to attend their ex’s wedding.
Absolutely insane!
