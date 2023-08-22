‘Definitely sounds like they’ve been watching your routine.’ A Woman Who Found Soap Smeared On Her Windshield Thinks She Averted A Robbery Attempt
by Matthew Gilligan
We want every reader out there to pay especially close attention to this article because it deals with safety…and you never know when something like this might happen to you.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers that she thinks she avoided an attempted robbery because she discovered that soap had been smeared onto her windshield when she left work for the day to drive home from her job in San Francisco.
She thought there might be something wrong with the car so she decided to call her husband and ask him what she should do.
Her husband told her not to get out of the car to clean the windshield.
Her husband told her that he’d heard about scams like this and he told her to drive to the nearest gas station.
When she got to the station, another car pulled up and the driver was wearing a ski mask up under his eyes.
The woman said that she couldn’t be positive that the man had followed her there but she was scared that she had indeed been set up for a robbery.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@danitrapani1 PSA!! Pleae be aware of this scam. #safety #psa #besafe ♬ original sound – danitrapani
And here’s how TikTok users responded.
One person said they think she was being set up.
Another TikTokker thinks she needs to check for an AirTag.
And this viewer said something like this recently happened to them.
This is truly scary. I hope this never happens to any of you.