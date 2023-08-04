She Called Her Fiance “Crazy” Because He Won’t Allow A 9-Year-Old Junior Bridesmaid To Wear A Princess Dress. Was She Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
We see a lot of relationship posts on Reddit, and generally, commenters seem to side with the woman.
We also see a lot of wedding-related posts, and those go the other way most of the time, with brides usually being the insane ones there.
This one might be a bit of a toss-up.
The bride-to-be picked out a dress for her 9yo sister to wear in the wedding, and it’s a white princess gown.
I’m getting married soon and I want to have my little sister (9F) as my junior bridesmaid.
She is in love with princesses and anything princessy. She even has a very beautiful white princess dress that she has always wanted to wear. She asked me if she can wear it for my wedding and I said why not? Go ahead.
She looked so happy and she has been very excited especially because we let her buy high heels and my parents allowed her to wear make up for my wedding.
Her fiancee thinks it’s weird or that she’ll upstage the bride or something and wants her to choose something different.
When my fiancè found out he was against it.
He argued that she shouldn’t wear a white princess dress for our wedding and how it’s “inappropriate”.
The two of them got into a fight about it and OP basically tried to pull the “I’m the bride” card, which didn’t really fly.
I told him that I don’t have a problem with it and I don’t think a kid is going to outshine me and asked him if he is worried that she will outshine HIM?
he called me ridiculous and said since my sister can wear that then is it ok for his sisters to wear something like that?
I told him that his sisters(F23, F21) are a bit old for that but sure why not? I could use a good laugh at my wedding.
I told him he is acting crazy and he called me an a$$hole and he thinks since its “our” wedding, this should be “our” decision.
Is she right?
Is he?
Does it matter?
Let’s hear what Reddit has to say!
The top comment says the fiancee obviously knows nothing about weddings, so OP is right.
This person wonders if maybe the fiancee wants a white princess dress of his own.
They say this is one bride who seems to have her head on straight.
This commenter, though, thinks OP should include her fiancee more if that’s what he wants.
And this person agrees, stating that the groom should carry more weight than her sister.
I think OP is a bit of a jokester and does care about her fiance, but also thinks he’s being silly on this one.
She’s probably not wrong.