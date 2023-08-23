‘Sheeesh they’d have to kick me out for sureeeee.’ A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s
by Matthew Gilligan
Attention, Applebee’s lovers!
You’re probably gonna want to pay attention to the words of wisdom that a woman named Melissa shared with the world in a TikTok video where she sang the praises of the restaurant chain’s $12.99 all-you-can-can-eat boneless wings and fries deal.
Hey, who doesn’t love a deal?
In the video’s caption, Melissa wrote, “Don’t sleep on Applebee’s $12.99 unlimited wings and fries. Yall sleepin.”
Melissa said she found this deal while looking for wing places online and she added, “Definitely would order again! Our server at the JTurner location, Chelsea was the best server ever and she definitely needs a raise.”
This location was in Jacksonville, Florida, by the way.
Check out her video.
@melissaojita yall sleepin 😮💨 #foodtiktok #applebees #wingstop #fypシ #viralvideo #wings #applebees #mukbang #yummy #florida #meme #miami #orlando #jacksonville ♬ fukumean – Gunna
Here’s how people reacted.
One individual didn’t have a good experience when they tried this out.
Another TikTokker has an idea about doing this…
And this person thinks they’d be kicked out if they ordered this deal.
I don’t know… $12.99 for unlimited anything seems like a legit deal to me.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · applebee’s, deals, food, money, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral