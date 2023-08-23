August 22, 2023 at 8:48 pm

‘Sheeesh they’d have to kick me out for sureeeee.’ A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

by Matthew Gilligan

Attention, Applebee’s lovers!

You’re probably gonna want to pay attention to the words of wisdom that a woman named Melissa shared with the world in a TikTok video where she sang the praises of the restaurant chain’s $12.99 all-you-can-can-eat boneless wings and fries deal.

Hey, who doesn’t love a deal?

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.16.33 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

In the video’s caption, Melissa wrote, “Don’t sleep on Applebee’s $12.99 unlimited wings and fries. Yall sleepin.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.16.47 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

Melissa said she found this deal while looking for wing places online and she added, “Definitely would order again! Our server at the JTurner location, Chelsea was the best server ever and she definitely needs a raise.”

This location was in Jacksonville, Florida, by the way.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.16.58 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

Check out her video.

@melissaojita yall sleepin 😮‍💨 #foodtiktok #applebees #wingstop #fypシ #viralvideo #wings #applebees #mukbang #yummy #florida #meme #miami #orlando #jacksonville ♬ fukumean – Gunna

Here’s how people reacted.

One individual didn’t have a good experience when they tried this out.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.17.17 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

Another TikTokker has an idea about doing this…

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.17.51 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

And this person thinks they’d be kicked out if they ordered this deal.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.18.04 PM Sheeesh theyd have to kick me out for sureeeee. A Woman Praised the $12.99 Unlimited Bones And Wings At Applebee’s

I don’t know… $12.99 for unlimited anything seems like a legit deal to me.

