‘The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off.’ Walmart Now Has Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hours

This sounds like a pretty good idea, if you ask me!

It seems like a lot of folks out there want low-key shopping experiences these days where they can get away from all the noise and all the annoying customers and Walmart has taken notice.

A woman shared a TikTok video where she said that most Walmart locations now have sensory-friendly hours for shoppers a few hours a week.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.44.14 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

The video shows a sign in the store that reads, “Join us for Sensory-Friendly Hours. Every Saturday between July 8 – August 26 at 8 – 10am during these hours you’ll experience a calm shopping environment.”

The woman’s husband told her that during these special hours, the lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.44.36 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

She said, “I’m very, very interested in this. Does anybody know more? Can anybody like stitch this and tell me more?”

Sounds like a lot of folks would be into this idea!

I know I would…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.44.47 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

Check out her video and see what you think.

@ellenwitharthritis #greenscreen @walmart #walmart #sensoryhours #sensoryoverload #disabilitytiktok ♬ original sound – Ellen

Now let’s see how people reacted.

This person said it’s a good idea, but…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.45.03 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

Another viewer said this is common in Australia.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.45.13 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

And one TikTokker said this would never work at their Walmart.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 11.45.21 AM The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off. Walmart Now Has Sensory Friendly Shopping Hours

With so many kids being diagnosed with autism these days, having more of these programs is such a good idea!

