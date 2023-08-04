‘The lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off.’ Walmart Now Has Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hours
by Matthew Gilligan
This sounds like a pretty good idea, if you ask me!
It seems like a lot of folks out there want low-key shopping experiences these days where they can get away from all the noise and all the annoying customers and Walmart has taken notice.
A woman shared a TikTok video where she said that most Walmart locations now have sensory-friendly hours for shoppers a few hours a week.
The video shows a sign in the store that reads, “Join us for Sensory-Friendly Hours. Every Saturday between July 8 – August 26 at 8 – 10am during these hours you’ll experience a calm shopping environment.”
The woman’s husband told her that during these special hours, the lights are dimmed and the music and TVs are turned off.
She said, “I’m very, very interested in this. Does anybody know more? Can anybody like stitch this and tell me more?”
Sounds like a lot of folks would be into this idea!
I know I would…
Check out her video and see what you think.
@ellenwitharthritis #greenscreen @walmart #walmart #sensoryhours #sensoryoverload #disabilitytiktok ♬ original sound – Ellen
Now let’s see how people reacted.
This person said it’s a good idea, but…
Another viewer said this is common in Australia.
And one TikTokker said this would never work at their Walmart.
With so many kids being diagnosed with autism these days, having more of these programs is such a good idea!