August 3, 2023 at 6:28 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 747

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 747

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Naturally-formed perfect cubes of pyrite
Inflatable tube man
Sharing is caring
Definitely a glitch
Do you have pizza?
Shishaldin eruption in Alaska
A perfect spot
What is this?
Aim for the bushes
Every decade’s annoying hairstyle
Bring the pain!
Munich Mash
“Not the time for a joke, Sabir”
Playing with fire
Epic wiener dog battle
You know you’ve made it as a writer when…
Black hole gif
Crafty
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

IRS Scammer Gets Taste of Own Medicine After Trying to Trick an Attorney Who Fights Back
Obituary for a Quiet Life
Scientists Glimpse Background ‘Hum’ of Spacetime In Major Breakthrough
39-Million-Year-Old Whale Is Chonky Contender For Heaviest Animal Ever
A List Of Side Hustles That Are Actually Financially Viable In The Long- And Short-Term
The missing cat mystery clawing Hollywood, Florida apart
Only True “Harry Potter” Fans Can Get 9/12 Of These Super Hard Questions Right
Check out some of the weirdest warty frogs in North America
Should Grandparents Have To Give Grandkid Money If Their Side of the Family Has Passed?
Three Things You Need in Your First Adult Kitchen

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

