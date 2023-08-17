The Shirk Report – Volume 749
by Ashley Dreiling
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Driving school in the 1940s
– What circumstances force you to do this?
– In-house Ouija board ad
– Mystery watch by Konstantin Chaykin
– Bad ass turtle
– This is the life
– Misunderstood all this time
– The tripod fish
– Policeman playing on park slide
– Menacing storm at Trois-Rivières, in Québec
– Tiny animal carvings
– Wine transport with a sense of humor
– Happy chili
– Leaving this behind for new tenants to find and freak out
– Family outing
– The role plants play in filtering
– Situational awareness, at a minimum
– Somewhere an OSHA manual spontaneously combusts
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How Australia Perfected the Food Competition Show
– He Spent His Children’s Inheritance. Was He Wrong?
– Why You Should Never Tweeze Or Wax Your Nose Hair, According To Doctors
– All About Milwaukee’s Surfing Scene
– The Zany History of Mini Golf
– Find any file on your computer
– Water worlds in the galaxy could be 100 times more common than once thought
– The Dark Secrets Buried at Red Cloud Boarding School
– 14 Things Girls Figure Guys Would Rather Not Know
– How dead is “dead enough”?
5 VIDEOS
