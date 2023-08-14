August 14, 2023 at 6:43 pm

‘They expect us to do it in one hour?’ A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokMcDonalds3Jobs They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound good, now does it?

One person doing the work of three people?

Not cool!

But that’s what the person who posted this video is dealing with at their job at McDonald’s and they said that they might be fired because they only performed their closing duties at the restaurant when the store didn’t have enough workers.

The video shows all kinds of dirty dishes built up around the McDonald’s kitchen.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.46.47 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, they say, “So tonight the pre-grill closer called in sick and they never scheduled us with a dishwasher. You know what’s funny is they expect me, the grill closer, to be the one who does all these dishes.”

They then added, “Oh yeah, wait. They expect us to do it in one hour? Not to mention I have to make all the sandwiches for the store until it closes, by myself. Who’s doing this?”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.46.57 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Who is doing the job of 3 people and only getting paid for the job of 1?”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.47.07 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@slylilo Not me! #idontgetpaidenough ♬ original sound – Mamaya

They posted another video where they talked about why they’d been called into work early because someone else had called in sick and they explained the situation more in-depth.

@slylilonot today 😁♬ original sound – Mamaya

Now let’s see how people reacted to this story.

One person said they would walk out and never look back.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.47.19 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said this is what working in a deli is like.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.47.32 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their own bad work experience.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.48.00 AM They expect us to do it in one hour? A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired

Photo Credit: TikTok

How is work getting more unfair and expected to do more with less?

This has got to stop!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter