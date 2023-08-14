‘They expect us to do it in one hour?’ A McDonald’s Worker Said They Do The Work Of Three People When Employees Calls Out Sick Or Risk Being Fired
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this certainly doesn’t sound good, now does it?
One person doing the work of three people?
Not cool!
But that’s what the person who posted this video is dealing with at their job at McDonald’s and they said that they might be fired because they only performed their closing duties at the restaurant when the store didn’t have enough workers.
The video shows all kinds of dirty dishes built up around the McDonald’s kitchen.
In the video, they say, “So tonight the pre-grill closer called in sick and they never scheduled us with a dishwasher. You know what’s funny is they expect me, the grill closer, to be the one who does all these dishes.”
They then added, “Oh yeah, wait. They expect us to do it in one hour? Not to mention I have to make all the sandwiches for the store until it closes, by myself. Who’s doing this?”
The text overlay in the video reads, “Who is doing the job of 3 people and only getting paid for the job of 1?”
@slylilo Not me! #idontgetpaidenough
They posted another video where they talked about why they’d been called into work early because someone else had called in sick and they explained the situation more in-depth.
@slylilonot today 😁
Now let’s see how people reacted to this story.
One person said they would walk out and never look back.
Another viewer said this is what working in a deli is like.
And this TikTokker shared their own bad work experience.
How is work getting more unfair and expected to do more with less?
This has got to stop!