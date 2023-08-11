‘They just took it back and dumped it back in.’ A Panda Express Customer Shared Her Gross Experience After She Returned Some Food
by Matthew Gilligan
I gotta be honest with you, I go back and forth about Chinese restaurants.
I’ve heard so many horror stories over the years that I just don’t know what to believe anymore!
And a TikTok video from a woman named Julie definitely doesn’t inspire any confidence in that department…
In her video, she said that she received fried rice instead of chow mein from Panda Express and went back into the fast food restaurant to get the right food.
She said, “The worker proceeds to open it up and put it back in with the other food. He literally was taking the super greens out, putting it back with all the super greens, he dumped the rice back in with all the other rice.”
Yuck!
Julie continued, “I am all for not wasting food, but that has to violate some food safety violations, right? I had brought the order out of the restaurant into my car. For all they knew, I could have spit in the food, sneezed in the food — they just took it back and dumped it back in with all the other food to serve for other people.”
She added that the restaurant’s manager stood there, watched it happen, and didn’t say anything.
Well, that’s not good…
Check out her video and see what you think.
@julie_lunar #pandaexpress #food #foodsafety ♬ original sound – julie_lunar
And here’s how people reacted.
This person said they’ve also seen this happen at Panda Express.
Another viewer said they worked at Panda Express and they weren’t trained this way.
And this individual shared a REALLY disgusting story about a restaurant they’re familiar with.
I wonder what corporate would say if they saw this…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customer service, customers, food, panda express, restaurants, tiktok, video, viral