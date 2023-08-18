‘They was not stingy. Can I get an amen?’ A Woman Shared Her Meal Prep Hack With Chili’s Triple Fajita Party Trio
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, here it is…
Yet another reason to love Chili’s!
And it comes to us via a woman named Shayna who was nice enough to share a TikTok video where she tipped off folks about her “lazy meal prep” from the chain restaurant.
Shayna said she ordered the triple fajita party trio from Chili’s and told viewers that the total was $56 including tax and rounding up for a donation to St. Jude’s.
The party trio meal has meat, beans, rice, and fixings.
In the video, she said, “They was not stingy. Can I get an amen?”
Shayna said she can make seven meals out of the order.
Not bad for $56…
She also said that she puts the guacamole in a separate container and that she uses that ingredient in the first two days because it might go bad.
Check out the video and see what you think.
@whatshaynasay #lazmealprep #nocookmealprep #familymealsmealprep #chilis🌶 #easymealprep #quickmealprep #mealprepideas ♬ Touch My Body – Mariah Carey
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person thinks this is an awesome idea.
Another viewer asked a good question…
And this individual was impressed and plans on using this hack.
I legit gotta try this!