‘They would take out like $3, so you don’t catch onto it.’ A Woman Suspects That Temu Sold Her Bank Information On The Black Market And Her Bank Account Was Drained
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever bought something from Temu before?
It’s a Chinese company that specializes in selling cheap goods to people all over the world.
Well, if you haven’t, you might have some second thoughts about giving them a shot after you watched this TikTok video posted by a woman who says the website ripped her off of $400 after she gave her credit card details to the company online.
She said, “They took $400 dollars but it was in like very small portions, [over the course of] two months. So, like, once a day, they would take out like $3, so you don’t catch onto it.”
The woman explained that she received suspicious activity warning emails from her bank but she ignored them because she thought the actual messages might have been fraudulent.
But she eventually realized the emails were probably legit because she wasn’t able to buy something with her credit card.
She claimed that Temu sold her info on the black market and her bank provided her with three pages worth of fraudulent charges on her credit card.
She said all the charges were from different countries and she added, “I have reason to believe this happened through TEMU. However, this could have happened from any [of the] apps I entered my details into.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
Here’s how people reacted.
One person said they’ve never had an issue with Temu.
Another individual had a bad experience with the company.
And this TikTok user said her partner’s bank account got ripped off a few years ago and they don’t know who did it.
Be very careful with your info and who you give it to.
