Woman Unwittingly Bought Back the Pants She Had Donated to a Goodwill Store For $8

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers that she bought a pair of pants for $8 from a Goodwill store and then realized that it was a piece of clothing that she’d actually donated three weeks earlier.

Well, that’s unusual!

Her text overlay reads, “Middle Age Mom Update: I’m pretty sure I just paid $8 for a pair of pants I donated 3 weeks ago.”

And in her caption, she wrote, “But at least my daughter gets her LuLulemons and my son has a new $600 bat.”

Let’s check out her video.

@thenewstepford But at least my daughter gets her LuLulemons and my son has a new $600 bat. #funnymomsoftiktok #momproblems #fyp #goodwill ♬ original sound – The New Stepford

And here’s how people responded to it.

One person just had to go back and buy a lamp they had donated.

Another viewer said they owned a thrift store and this happened all the time.

And one TikTokker said their mom accidentally donated their favorite jeans so they had to go buy them back.

All’s well that ends well!

