August 16, 2023 at 3:29 pm

This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didn’t Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

by Justin Gardner

If you have employees or if you’re a manager, everybody knows that keeping all of those folks motivated and on task is a hard job. It also takes a certain type of person to do it right. And if you’re a manager, you know that when you have a good employee who really grinds, you want to make sure they’re not just well compensated, you need them to know how much they’re appreciated.

The following story is about a guy who worked at a movie theatre, who was a really hard worker, and he had the backing of his co-workers and management. And yet, for some reason… he was denied a promotion.

And he got REVENGE!

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.04.00 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

Because he did a good job, he was given more duties, did them well and of course he thought he was in line for management.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.04.40 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

So who is Blobby? Apparently, not a good guy.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.04.57 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

And then that’s when they hit him with a bombshell.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.05.14 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

And Blobby apparently held a grudge.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.05.30 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

OP apparently did go to the manager above Blobby, but told him there wasn’t much that could be done.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.05.50 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

But now the good part… REVENGE!

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.06.14 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

Yeah, Blobby should have checked those orders…

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.06.52 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

And Blobby didn’t check the stock rooms FOR A MONTH!

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.07.21 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

And this ROYALLY screwed over Blobby.

Screen Shot 2020 06 08 at 4.08.11 PM copy This Guy Got Screwed Over By A Horrible Manager And Didnt Get A Promotion, So He Took Sweet Revenge Before He Quit

Image Credit: Reddit

Yeah, folks like Blobby need to find another line of work, for sure.

Good riddance to bad rubbish!

