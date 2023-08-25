‘This is a perfect kid. Why you put him in handcuffs?’ TikTokker Captures Video Of A 12-Year-Old Being Arrested By Police When He Took Out The Trash
by Matthew Gilligan
I have a lot of respect for most law enforcement officers because they have a tough, thankless job most of the time.
But then there are bad apples that take things too far and end up traumatizing law-abiding citizens because of small misunderstandings and mistakes.
And a video of an African-American kid being put in handcuffs for no apparent reason in Lansing, Michigan went viral and got a lot of people talking.
The video shows the cuffed kid being walked to a police vehicle by a white officer.
The voice in the video says, “A kid bringing out his trash to be dumped and he is getting arrested.”
The kid’s father then showed up and said, “I’m his dad, what’s the problem?”
His father was obviously upset by the situation and he asked why his son was put in handcuffs.
The officers said the kid matched the description of someone who had committed a crime.
The father said, “You messing with my kid psychologically man. This is a perfect kid. Why you put him in handcuffs? Why a Black kid have to go through trauma like this all the time?”
The father also said, “It doesn’t matter, once you’re Black, you match any description.”
Five officers eventually showed up at the scene and the kid was finally released.
The person filming the video said, “They done arrested him, brought the canine down here. Now they [not] gonna arrest the young boy but done traumatized him.”
Take a look at the video.
@careyann327Kid taking out trash being harassed by police. Father defending his son. Wrong person.♬ original sound – Talkingtom24🐺
The Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page shared a post where the department explained its side of the situation.
Here’s what people had to say.
This person was surprised by the big police presence.
Another individual said this guy needs to get a lawyer.
And one TikTokker said this incident will have a permanent impact on this kid.
While the explanation by the police department is understandable, can cops stop putting people in handcuffs needlessly?
That would help a lot.