‘This is the best thing ever. It comes with bread, it comes with a drink.’ A Woman Shared A $9 Dinner Hack At Longhorn Steakhouse
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready for this?!?!
We sure hope you are, because what you’re about to see might just change the way you feed yourself and your family.
A TikTokker named Kinsley posted a video where she shared a food-ordering hack from Longhorn Steakhouse that will fill you up and won’t put a huge dent in your wallet.
She said in the video, “This is the best thing ever. I get a kid’s meal. It comes with bread, it comes with a drink.”
Kinsley then added, “I got a kid’s grilled chicken. I added the [chicken] parm crust on it and a sweet potato—all this for $9.”
She went on to say, “Look! There is plenty [of] that for an adult. They don’t give you as much when you eat in, so that’s why I say to get it to go.”
Sounds pretty good, don’t you think?
Let’s see what’s going on here.
@kinsley_nix1 The best thing when ordering to-go! #hack #food #savingmoney #fyp #longhorns ♬ Watermelon Moonshine – Lainey Wilson
I bet you can only get this to go, because they wouldn’t sell you a kid’s meal if you dined-in.
Go out and get those kid’s meals, fam!
On second thought… just cook your own food.