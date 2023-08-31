‘Um, so I guess you’re training me?’ A Server Talked About How Much Extra Work She Has To Do When There Is A New Waitress
by Matthew Gilligan
Training new hires is just part of the job with a lot of positions.
Sure, it can be annoying, but most of us just grin and bear it because we all remember those times when we were the new guy or gal on the job.
A woman named Tessa shared a video where she talked about the extra work she has to do when she trains a new server at her restaurant job.
Tessa’s video is a skit and it got a lot of people talking on TikTok.
In the video, another woman who is supposed to be a trainee said to Tessa, “Um, so I guess you’re training me.”
Tessa responds by saying, “Says who?”
During the video, Tessa bosses the woman around and doesn’t treat her very well.
And at the end of the skit video, the trainee asked if she’ll receive a part of Tessa’s hefty tip total, to which Tessa said, “No, y’all make hourly. I believe it’s a crisp $7 an hour. We don’t really tip out because it’s not fair because you make hourly. But good luck to you!”
Take a look at the video.
Yeah, pay them more. Please.