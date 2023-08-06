Was It Rude For Her To Ditch The Guy She’s Dating At A Festival?
by Trisha Leigh
Dating is a minefield, y’all, and wayyyyyy too many folks are out there just casually stepping on mines and acting surprised when they get hurt.
OP has been casually dating a guy for around 6 weeks and from the intro, doesn’t sound like she’s super secure or interested.
I (33F) was dating a guy (32M) for about 6 weeks, at certain points tumultuous during that time.
She had plans to attend a camping music festival with her friends. The day before, he said he’d gotten a ticket to go with his pals last minute and asked to crash in her tent. She agreed.
I had planned to go to a music festival with my friends in Napa independently.
The day before, he said he got a last minute ticket with some friends and asked if he could stay with me; I said okay.
At the festival, they were texting and she let him know where she and her friends were set up.
The day of the concert we were in touch, and I was excited for him to meet my friends.
I told him where we were camped out at the festival so he could join but he stuck with him friends and never met up with us.
He never showed and stopped texting her until the day was over, wanting directions to her tent.
Fast forward 6-7 hours, still has not tried to find us. During the VERY last performer (it was dark and cold at this point), he finally texts that he wants to meet up.
At this point some of my friends had already left (they had given up on meeting this guy- hah) and the rest of us were getting ready to leave.
I texted back saying to just stick with his friends (I was pissed at this point and felt like he had no interest in actually hanging out and solely using me for a place to crash.
She basically told him nevermind and ignored him after that, leaving him to find somewhere to sleep or his own way home.
I didn’t want to even see him at this point, let alone spend the night together). He immediately responds saying he needs a place to stay and he can’t stay with his friends, and that he was “confused.”
The concert is a bit over an hr drive from where we live, so worst case scenario it’s an Uber back.
TLDR: Ditched a guy at music festival after he ignored me all day, leaving him with his friends without a ride back ~1 hour away from home.
Does Reddit think she was wrong?
These people agree that he was using her as a backup plan and hoped to score a place to sleep elsewhere.
This commenter agrees, but thinks it was more a miscommunication than anything.
But this person points out that the friends part of friends with benefits exists for a reason.
More than one comment points out his age, and that he should know better.
Either way, most people are on OP’s side.
I’d say she dodged a bullet, regardless of whether or not she was reading into the situation.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.