‘We sat for a while so they could rescan everyone’s tickets.’ A Movie Theater Stopped the “Barbie” Movie Because Viewers From “Oppenheimer” Snuck In
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no doubt about it, the movies are back in a HUGE way!
And we have Barbie and Oppenheimer to thank for the massive surge in moviegoers.
And some folks are breaking the rules to try to see blockbusters this summer if their movie of choice is sold out.
A viral TikTok video showed a screening of Barbie being paused because people had snuck into the theater after buying tickets to see Oppenheimer and workers had to rescan tickets.
Seems pretty annoying, huh?
Especially during a big cultural moment like this…
The caption to the video reads, “Tbh it kinda sucks cause we sat for a while so they could rescan everyone’s tickets… don’t room hop big movies cause people pay to watch a movie bruh.”
Check out the video.
@salty._.yuuri tbh it kinda sucks cause we sat for a while so they could rescan everyone’s tickets… don’t room hop big movies cause people pay to watch a movie bruh #barbie #barbiemovies #teather #theatre #movies #barbiemovie #barbiemovie2023 #teens #kids #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Yuuri
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
One person didn’t pay for either movie.
Another TikTok user apparently was not a fan of the Barbie movie.
And this individual said this is okay as long as you don’t take someone else’s seat.
The comments actually surprised me a bit.
People out here sneaking!