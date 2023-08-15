‘What happened to you today? You are late.’ An Uber Eats Customer Got Her Food Delivered by a Robot…and It Was 30 Minutes Late
by Matthew Gilligan
The robots are taking over!
And maybe that’s not such a bad thing when it comes to food delivery…
We just need to make sure they’ll be on time!
A woman named Adama shared a video on TikTok where she talked to viewers about her experience with an Uber Eats delivery robot.
She received a message from Uber Eats saying that a robot would be delivering her grub and her text overlay reads, “At this point they jus trying to stress me out.”
She said, “I think the robot is glitching. Clearly someone tried to touch it or something because it was supposed to be here like 3 minutes ago and now the time just keeps adding up.”
The robot finally rolled up and Adama said to the machine, “What happened to you today? You are late.”
And then she gets her food from the robot.
Little fella is kind cute, don’t you think?
Check out the video and see what you think.
@aduflexxx What in the Black Mirror is going on here? #fy #deliveryrobot #ubereats #fyp ♬ original sound – Adama Jobe
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
This viewer thinks the robot is pretty cute.
Another person said she needs to cut this robot a break.
And this person thinks that sci-fi movies are slowly coming true…
Please… stop this needless technology that steals our soul.
