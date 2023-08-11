‘What kind of marketing is that?’ A Chick-Fil-a Customer Mistakenly Tried to Help a Woman After She Saw “Help Me” Written on Her Bag
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess this woman was only trying to help someone out, but, as the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished.
And a woman named Courtney shared a video on TikTok where she became concerned after she thought she saw the words “Help Me” written on another customer’s bad at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
What she didn’t know was that the popular fast food chain recently launched a game called “Code Moo” that uses the advertising language “Plz Help Tha Hurd.”
The woman said she only saw the words “Plz Help” on the customer’s bag through a woman and she thought that the woman might have been in trouble.
She said, “It was perfectly facing the window, almost like she had written ‘help me’ and set it up, and her and her child are just eating lunch. I’m like oh my gosh, I’ve seen so many videos on this, like we’ve got to go help her, but also, is that real?”
She decided to go inside to see what was going on…and that’s when she saw the restaurant’s new advertising campaign.
She said, “I walk in, I look to my left, I see all the Chick-fil-a orders. Sure enough, they have all the freaking ‘help me something-something’ writing on them. What kind of marketing is that? I was ready to defend this woman to my grave.”
