‘Why didn’t this come out sooner?’ A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews
by Matthew Gilligan
Job interviews are never easy and the preparation that goes into getting ready for the big moment is enough to drive some folks crazy.
And a woman shared a video on TikTok showing a new Google tool that is meant to help people get ready for job interviews.
It’s called Google Interview Warmup and it has a lot of people talking.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Why didn’t this come out sooner?”
The interview tool offers several different options for job skills including cybersecurity, project management, and e-commerce.
Take a look at her video.
@productdesign i used to make flashcards but this is so much better and it’s free too 🥹 #interviewtips #techinterviews #designinterviews ♬ original sound – harley
Another TikTok user also weighed in on the Google Interview Warmup tool and said, “I tried Google’s new interview warm up and it keeps it real.”
@nickguillorymarketing I wanted to cry… lolzzzz but hey practice makes perfect? #interviewtips #interviewprep #interviewpractice #interviewwarmup #google #projectmanagementtiktok #projectmanagercareer #newcareerpath ♬ Cute Girl – EXJUNE
And here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said it’s a great feature, but…
This TikTokker said it seems helpful but humbling.
And this individual said they’d never do anything like this and they just wing it.
I really like this idea! Hopefully it helps folks land more jobs!
