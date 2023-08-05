August 5, 2023 at 11:51 am

‘Why didn’t this come out sooner?’ A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokWarmUpInterview Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Job interviews are never easy and the preparation that goes into getting ready for the big moment is enough to drive some folks crazy.

And a woman shared a video on TikTok showing a new Google tool that is meant to help people get ready for job interviews.

It’s called Google Interview Warmup and it has a lot of people talking.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.03.44 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Why didn’t this come out sooner?”

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.03.53 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

The interview tool offers several different options for job skills including cybersecurity, project management, and e-commerce.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.04.02 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@productdesign i used to make flashcards but this is so much better and it’s free too 🥹 #interviewtips #techinterviews #designinterviews ♬ original sound – harley

Another TikTok user also weighed in on the Google Interview Warmup tool and said, “I tried Google’s new interview warm up and it keeps it real.”

@nickguillorymarketing I wanted to cry… lolzzzz but hey practice makes perfect? #interviewtips #interviewprep #interviewpractice #interviewwarmup #google #projectmanagementtiktok #projectmanagercareer #newcareerpath ♬ Cute Girl – EXJUNE

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer said it’s a great feature, but…

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.04.13 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikTokker said it seems helpful but humbling.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.04.27 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they’d never do anything like this and they just wing it.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.04.42 PM Why didn’t this come out sooner? A Woman Used a Google Tool to Help Prepare for Job Interviews

Photo Credit: TikTok

I really like this idea! Hopefully it helps folks land more jobs!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter