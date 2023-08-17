August 17, 2023 at 6:11 am

‘Why do I always get myself into this?’ The Cake Writer Wasn’t There, So She Had To Do It Herself

by Laura Lynott

Cake Writer TikTok Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

This woman has GOT to be applauded!

So, she’s picking up a cake on the way to work for her boss’s birthday BUT it’s not READY!

What would you guys do? Most of us would probably take the cake and RUN!

But no, not this boss lady!  She writes the birthday message herself.

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.12.58 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

But look at this… does it look readable to you?

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.13.22 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

But the main thing is, can she make it to work on time and get the cake to her boss?

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.13.41 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

This determined lady sure can… And the proof may be in the pudding!  Or the badly written cake.

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.14.20 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

One sure thing is, her boss looks happy with her cake!

Watch how the great cake adventure goes below!

@carolineontv

THE DIRTY 30 CHAOS or “CAKE-OS”🚨 I was not about to walk into work with a blank cake! #fyp #dirty30 #newsanchor

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Here’s what folk thought of this cake-tastrophie!

One person gave praise!

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.18.52 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another thought they should have given her a smaller tip.

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.18.29 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another thought that it’s just not very easy…

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.18.36 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one more thought there’d be a twist in this story.

Screenshot 2023 08 16 at 1.18.43 AM Why do I always get myself into this? The Cake Writer Wasnt There, So She Had To Do It Herself

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hey, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts, right?

