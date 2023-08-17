‘Why do I always get myself into this?’ The Cake Writer Wasn’t There, So She Had To Do It Herself
by Laura Lynott
This woman has GOT to be applauded!
So, she’s picking up a cake on the way to work for her boss’s birthday BUT it’s not READY!
What would you guys do? Most of us would probably take the cake and RUN!
But no, not this boss lady! She writes the birthday message herself.
But look at this… does it look readable to you?
But the main thing is, can she make it to work on time and get the cake to her boss?
This determined lady sure can… And the proof may be in the pudding! Or the badly written cake.
One sure thing is, her boss looks happy with her cake!
Watch how the great cake adventure goes below!
@carolineontv
THE DIRTY 30 CHAOS or “CAKE-OS”🚨 I was not about to walk into work with a blank cake! #fyp #dirty30 #newsanchor
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Here’s what folk thought of this cake-tastrophie!
One person gave praise!
Another thought they should have given her a smaller tip.
And another thought that it’s just not very easy…
And one more thought there’d be a twist in this story.
Hey, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts, right?