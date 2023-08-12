‘Ya better stop letting these companies play with ya.’ A Customer Walked Out Of Cracker Barrel After He Was Discriminated Against By Staff
I guess customer service ain’t what it used to be, huh?
And for something to happen at a place like Cracker Barrel that promotes a family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere, this is a bad look.
A man posted a video on TikTok where he talked about leaving a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Georgia because two workers were rude to him for no reason.
The man said in a caption that he thinks he was discriminated against because of his race.
He said, “Ya better stop letting these companies play with ya.”
The man said that the first thing a worker said to him when he walked into the restaurant was, “Who are you looking for?”
When he said he wanted to place an order, the employee told him someone else would help him.
When the second employee showed up, he simply asked, “what do you want?”
He said he turned around and walked out because he was turned off by the attitudes of both workers he dealt with.
Take a look at his video and see what you think.
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said they’re proud of him for walking out of there.
Another TikTok user had a similar experience.
And this viewer said he did the right thing by calling them out.
Good for this guy. Not only for walking out, but also putting this restaurant on blast.
