‘y’all had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks!’ A Job Hunter Got A 14-Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldn’t Hire Him

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this sure is strange…

We all know how frustrating it can be to apply to jobs and get rejection email after rejection email, but a woman shared a TikTok video that showed a 14-page packet she received that described why she wasn’t to be hired for a particular job.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 3.00.00 PM yall had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks! A Job Hunter Got A 14 Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldnt Hire Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows her flipping through the document and the text overlay reads, “WTF EVER HAPPENED TO JOBS JUST GHOSTING YOU? THESE MFs SENT ME A 14 PAGE PACKET OF WHY THEY WON’T HIRE ME.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 3.00.08 PM yall had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks! A Job Hunter Got A 14 Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldnt Hire Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption to the woman’s video reads, “LIKE DAMN yall had your little hiring manager TEXTING ME for two weeks and you couldn’t just text me ‘no thanks’ or some s**t like DAMN.”

That is quite unusual…

Take a look at the video.

@seishedaye

LIKE DAMN yall had your little hiring manager TEXTING ME for two weeks and you couldnt just text me “no thanks” or some shit like DAMN #seishedaye #job #jobapplication

♬ original sound – Aaron 🫢

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

One viewer said they don’t understand how people have such a hard time getting jobs.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 3.01.05 PM yall had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks! A Job Hunter Got A 14 Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldnt Hire Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they were fired from a job AND they got ghosted.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 3.01.22 PM yall had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks! A Job Hunter Got A 14 Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldnt Hire Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker thinks the managers in this story have way too much time on their hands.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 3.01.40 PM yall had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks! A Job Hunter Got A 14 Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldnt Hire Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

I agree! Who has this much time to actually do this?!

