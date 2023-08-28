‘y’all had your little hiring manager texting me for two weeks!’ A Job Hunter Got A 14-Page Document From A Company Telling Him Why They Wouldn’t Hire Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure is strange…
We all know how frustrating it can be to apply to jobs and get rejection email after rejection email, but a woman shared a TikTok video that showed a 14-page packet she received that described why she wasn’t to be hired for a particular job.
The video shows her flipping through the document and the text overlay reads, “WTF EVER HAPPENED TO JOBS JUST GHOSTING YOU? THESE MFs SENT ME A 14 PAGE PACKET OF WHY THEY WON’T HIRE ME.”
The caption to the woman’s video reads, “LIKE DAMN yall had your little hiring manager TEXTING ME for two weeks and you couldn’t just text me ‘no thanks’ or some s**t like DAMN.”
That is quite unusual…
Take a look at the video.
@seishedaye
LIKE DAMN yall had your little hiring manager TEXTING ME for two weeks and you couldnt just text me “no thanks” or some shit like DAMN #seishedaye #job #jobapplication
