‘Look at the difference! Holy cow!’ A Man Compared Identical McDonald’s Orders He Placed In The Inner City And In The Suburbs
by Matthew Gilligan
In the past, I’ve heard people talk about how inner-city fast food places and suburban or rural fast food joints are a lot different in terms of quality and service.
And a TikTok named Louie user decided to put that theory to the test when he visited McDonald’s locations in the inner city and the suburbs and ordered what he thought was the same thing at both places.
Louie’s video shows him talking to viewers about the differences in food at the two locations.
First, the fries.
Louie said that the inner city fry order wasn’t filled up enough and that he received more fries in the suburbs and there were more fries left in the bottom of the bag when he went to the ‘burbs.
Then it was on to the Big Macs.
The Big Mac Louie got from the inner city Mickey D’s seemed like a typical Big Mac from top to bottom.
But the suburban Big Mac had much bigger patties. Louie said, “You gotta go to the suburbs if your going to go to McDonalds. You get a better Big Mac in the suburbs.”
But did Louie mess up his suburban Big Mac order…?
His final judgement? “Look at the difference! Holy cow!”
Let’s see the video.
@igotdamunchies1 I got da munchies out here doing a comparison video ghetto vs suburban McDonald’s #statenisland #foodie #foodietiktok #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – Louie
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said it’s all up to the workers and the location doesn’t matter.
Another individual said they’ve never seen Big Mac patties this big.
And this TikTokker thinks they know what’s really going on here…
I do have to say, I’ve had some amazing meals in the heart of cities, but when it comes to fast food places… this seems like legit advice.