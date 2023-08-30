‘You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top.’ Plato’s Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So She’s Putting Them On Blast
by Laura Lynott
A woman said she’s fed up with Plato’s Closet after claiming she was offered $3.49 for a top worth between $50 and $60 when new.
The woman says the store “said no to everything but two items, a purse and a Princess Polly top.”
“So they offer me $6 for the purse and top,” she tells her followers on TikTok,
She wore the sparkly “cute” top just ONE time and it cost her from between $50 to $60.
It’s “really cute, just not my style anymore,” she said.
The woman, who looks a complete fashionista by the way, states she can totally sell the top on Depop for $30, which is better than $3.49.
She’s GIVING IT AWAY!
“I can give it to Goodwill if no one buys it on Depop,” the woman tells her followers.
“You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top,” she said. “Are they losing their mind?”
Sounds like y’all need to sell things online instead of Plato’s Closet, yeah?