August 30, 2023 at 4:31 am

‘You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top.’ Plato’s Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So She’s Putting Them On Blast

by Laura Lynott

Plato Closet TikTok Ripoff You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

A woman said she’s fed up with Plato’s Closet after claiming she was offered $3.49 for a top worth between $50 and $60 when new.

The woman says the store “said no to everything but two items, a purse and a Princess Polly top.”

“So they offer me $6 for the purse and top,” she tells her followers on TikTok,

But the kicker is…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.38.30 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

She wore the sparkly “cute” top just ONE time and it cost her from between $50 to $60.

It’s “really cute, just not my style anymore,” she said.

The woman, who looks a complete fashionista by the way, states she can totally sell the top on Depop for $30, which is better than $3.49.

And if that fails…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.38.43 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

She’s GIVING IT AWAY!

“I can give it to Goodwill if no one buys it on Depop,” the woman tells her followers.

“You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top,”  she said.  “Are they losing their mind?”

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.39.12 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

We are impressed.  Giving is receiving, after all!

Watch the full clip here:

@brennaclarkeee

platos closet is a slap in the face #platoscloset #scam #rant

♬ Food for the Soul – it’s murph

Here’s what people thought about this…

They’ve had similar experiences…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.34.28 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

And some will never go back…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.33.03 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this kind of thing happens quite a bit…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.32.54 PM You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Platos Closet Tried To Rip Her Off, So Shes Putting Them On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sounds like y’all need to sell things online instead of Plato’s Closet, yeah?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter