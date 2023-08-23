‘You guys still buying these?’ A Man Talked About The Things He No Longer Buys At Costco Because of Inflation
by Matthew Gilligan
Inflation seems to be going down a little bit lately, but there’s no denying that groceries still cost WAY too much right now.
And it’s causing a lot of people to tighten their belts and cut down on the things that they usually buy.
And a Costco shopper shared a TikTok video where he talked to viewers about what he doesn’t buy anymore at the store because they’re now too expensive.
He said he used to buy Idaho Spuds potatoes for $5.49 and now they’ve been jacked up to $8.99.
And the lentils he used to purchase for $6.99 now go for $15.99.
He went on to talk about the prices of engine oil and organic olive oil, which had both been raised significantly.
In the video, he said, “Ever since the pandemic, the price has gone up and just hasn’t gone down.”
He then talked about price increases in more items, such as butter, tortilla chips, and bread.
Take a look at the video.
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
Sad!
One thing is for sure: it’s tough out there for everybody.
Shop wisely!