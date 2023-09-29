‘A college degree is useless.’ Waitress Reveals She’d Take A Massive Pay Cut if She Got A Job Using Her College Degree
by Matthew Gilligan
We keep hearing more and more stories about young people who are graduating from college and then working jobs that have nothing to do with their fields of study because they either can’t find employment OR service industry jobs pay much better.
A young woman named Alison posted a TikTok video that went viral because a lot of people can relate to what she’s going through.
She said, “I have my literal business marketing degree that put me in a cute $80,000 in debt. And I make more serving sushi rolls.”
She said she’s been looking for a job in the field she went to school for but she hasn’t had any luck because they all require experience and the ones that don’t just don’t offer enough money.
Alison said, “I’ve been applying to marketing jobs…for weeks now, and the pay cut is insane. But the jobs that are, like, a cute $150 to $200,000 a year? I’m not getting those. I’m an…almost 25-year-old chick going against corporate *** America. People with so much experience. All I got is my degree.”
Sound familiar…?
Here’s her video.
@fitnesswithalison
somebody, anybody..make it make sense. #servinglife #serving #collegedegree #debt #brokeasf #servelife #server #mentalhealth
Alison posted a follow-up video and said that she thinks “a college degree is useless.”
@fitnesswithalison
I said what i said #collegelife #collegedebt #wasteoftime #collegegotmelike #fordbronco #imbroke #collegestudent #serverlife
And here’s how people reacted.
More and more, people are questioning the cost of going to college.
I wonder how this will turn out in the end…