‘I’m negative $111.’ A Woman Forgot To Cancel Her HelloFresh Subscription And They Kept Charging Her Even Though She Had No Money In Her Account

by Matthew Gilligan

You always gotta keep an eye on your subscriptions, people…

Because you never know when one that you might’ve forgotten about comes back to bite you in the behind!

That’s what happened to a woman named Genevieve and she posted a video on TikTok where she said that she’s in debt because she forgot to cancel her HelloFresh subscription.

She said she’s in debt $111 and she was surprised that the company was able to keep billing her even though they didn’t have her current credit card information on file.

In the video, Genevieve said, “When was someone gonna tell me that if a platform takes money from you, non-existent money … that it can still go through?”

She continued, “I have Netflix, and Disney Plus, and Spotify, and whatnot, and every time they try and take money and I don’t have money, it will always say like, it’s been declined … update your payment methods.”

She went on to explain that she completely forgot about her HelloFresh account and she ended up with a $111 debt.

Genevieve also said, “HelloFresh. I know I don’t have money, and so did you, but you still took it anyways. I cancelled my membership but…the food better be bomb when it comes here.”

Here’s her video.

@genevieveromiahealey In debt to @HelloFresh Australia I tell you. Someone console me and tell me its going to be okay😭 I didnt know this could happen. Its fine. Im okay😭 #fyp #viral #moneygone #debt #melbourne #nz #auckland #fypシ゚viral #trend ♬ original sound – Genevieve Romia-Healey

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person said this happened to them with Apple.

Another individual said they WILL harass you to come back.

And this viewer thinks HelloFresh needs to be hit with a lawsuit.

Pro tip: always set your calendar to remind you when to turn this off.

