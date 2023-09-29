September 29, 2023 at 4:22 am

A Woman Shared A Video To Show That Walmarts Look Very Different In Wealthy Neighborhoods

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

I guess not all Walmarts are created equal…

A woman shared a series of videos on TikTok highlighting a pretty fancy Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Rogers, Arkansas.

Keep in mind that Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, right next door to Rogers, so I’m willing to bet the stores in that area are a little fancier than in other parts of the country.

The first video she uploaded shows a HUGE house with the text overlay, “When your house looks like this.”

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

And the video cuts to a fancy-looking Walmart Neighborhood Market with the text overlay, “Your closest Walmart looks like this.”

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Here’s the first video.

@reallifesarah918

Even the material girls need a Walmart run occasionally. ✨✨ #northwestarkansas #arkansascheck #479 #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #rogersmarket

♬ rich girl x material girl by altegomusic – ALTÉGO

The initial video got a lot of people talking and the content creator shared more TikToks showing different parts of the store in Rogers.

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

This video shows what the store looks like inside and the woman says that this store might even offer drone delivery in the future.

@reallifesarah918

Reply to @sarah20222015 Walmart Tour ✅✅ rogersmarket. #arkansaswalmart #pinnaclehills #northwestarkansas #walmartarkansas #arkansascheck #479 #rogersarkansas

♬ Glamorous – Fergie

A viewer asked her to look for baby formula and, as you can see, the formula in this particular store was not under lock and key like they are in a lot of Walmart stores.

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Take a look…

@reallifesarah918

Reply to @dnw_13 Formula ✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #formula #elmspringswalmart

♬ Baby, Baby – Amy Grant

Next up was the makeup section (also sometimes under lock and key) and there were “so many aisles of options.”

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Pretty impressive…

@reallifesarah918

Reply to @saraiha3756 Beauty Section. ✅✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #elmspringswalmart #479 #arkansascheck #northwestarkansas

♬ B-e-a-utiful – Megan Nicole

The last video showed viewers the store’s Health and Wellness Center, complete with services for vision, dental work, x-ray and diagnostics, labs, urgent care, and more.

There’s also a grooming and care center for pets.

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Sounds like a pretty nice place!

@reallifesarah918

Reply to @aesthetic.lord.001 Health Center. ✅✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #479 #elmspringswalmart #northwestarkansas #arkansascheck

♬ 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Here’s how people reacted.

This person brought up an interesting point.

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Another individual said this is actually a great place if you don’t have health insurance.

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

And this TikTokker said the doggie daycare and grooming center ain’t too shabby, either!

Source: TikTok/@reallifesarah918

Note to self… make more money.

