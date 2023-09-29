A Woman Shared A Video To Show That Walmarts Look Very Different In Wealthy Neighborhoods
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess not all Walmarts are created equal…
A woman shared a series of videos on TikTok highlighting a pretty fancy Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Rogers, Arkansas.
Keep in mind that Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, right next door to Rogers, so I’m willing to bet the stores in that area are a little fancier than in other parts of the country.
The first video she uploaded shows a HUGE house with the text overlay, “When your house looks like this.”
And the video cuts to a fancy-looking Walmart Neighborhood Market with the text overlay, “Your closest Walmart looks like this.”
Here’s the first video.
@reallifesarah918
Even the material girls need a Walmart run occasionally. ✨✨ #northwestarkansas #arkansascheck #479 #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #rogersmarket
The initial video got a lot of people talking and the content creator shared more TikToks showing different parts of the store in Rogers.
This video shows what the store looks like inside and the woman says that this store might even offer drone delivery in the future.
@reallifesarah918
Reply to @sarah20222015 Walmart Tour ✅✅ rogersmarket. #arkansaswalmart #pinnaclehills #northwestarkansas #walmartarkansas #arkansascheck #479 #rogersarkansas
A viewer asked her to look for baby formula and, as you can see, the formula in this particular store was not under lock and key like they are in a lot of Walmart stores.
Take a look…
@reallifesarah918
Reply to @dnw_13 Formula ✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #formula #elmspringswalmart
Next up was the makeup section (also sometimes under lock and key) and there were “so many aisles of options.”
Pretty impressive…
@reallifesarah918
Reply to @saraiha3756 Beauty Section. ✅✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #elmspringswalmart #479 #arkansascheck #northwestarkansas
The last video showed viewers the store’s Health and Wellness Center, complete with services for vision, dental work, x-ray and diagnostics, labs, urgent care, and more.
There’s also a grooming and care center for pets.
Sounds like a pretty nice place!
@reallifesarah918
Reply to @aesthetic.lord.001 Health Center. ✅✅ #arkansaswalmart #walmartarkansas #479 #elmspringswalmart #northwestarkansas #arkansascheck
Here’s how people reacted.
This person brought up an interesting point.
Another individual said this is actually a great place if you don’t have health insurance.
And this TikTokker said the doggie daycare and grooming center ain’t too shabby, either!
Note to self… make more money.