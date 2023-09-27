‘Anything that goes wrong is Jeff Goldblum’s fault.’ Mom Talks About the Hilarious Lies She Tells Her Kids Without Any Guilt Whatsoever
by Matthew Gilligan
Part of being a parent is making up outrageous lies to tell your kids, right?
That’s what I’ve always believed, and this video proves my point!
A mom named Corrie shared a video on TikTok that went viral because people thought that the lies she tells her kids are downright hilarious.
She stitched to another TikTok video where a woman said parents are “the most creative individuals” when it comes to telling lies to their kids.
Corrie then went on to tell viewers some of the lies she tells her toddler.
One lie she tells her kid is that kids are on playgrounds after hours because that’s where they actually live.
Not bad!
Another lie is that grandma is on vacation every Monday through Friday so they can only go and visit her on the weekends.
And then there’s the Jeff Goldblum lie…
That’s right, Corrie blames everything bad that happens on none other than Jeff Goldblum.
I wonder how he feels about this….
And there were even more lies!
Here’s what she had to say.
@c.maxxy
What lies do you tell your kids? #heymommy #momtok #toddlerskit #tiktokmom #lies #lyingtokids #momproblems #playground #teenpregnancy #toddlercomedy #toddlermom #toddler
And here’s how people reacted.
Okay, I’m seriously laughing now.
Thanks mom!