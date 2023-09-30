‘Are you gonna follow us the whole time, man?’ Father Reprimands A Museum Employee For Following Him And His Daughter, But People Don’t Agree
by Laura Lynott
This is a tricky one because it deals with the topic of race.
In the following video, a father reprimanded a museum employee for following him and his kids as they toured the facility.
The dad got really irate when he felt the staff member was keeping an eye on his family as they walked the museum.
He accused the staff member of profiling and even said if he was gonna keep following him, he could do a tour for them!
The dad filmed the worker and said to him: “Are you gonna follow us the whole time, man?”.
His kids looked to be playing and unaware of the fuss at the time but their dad was right on it.
“If you’re going to follow us the whole time then give us the God d**n tour,” the dad said. “I know how to control my kids. You asked me to make sure they don’t run, I will do that.
He films the employee hovering under an archway… and says…
“If you’re gonna follow me the whole time, then give me a tour. Make it worth my while. Otherwise, stop following me.”
“I’m trying to enjoy the museum with my kids,” he tells the worker. “Are you following anyone else with kids because I’m not the only one with kids.
And then the dad lays down the law.
“If you’re gonna continue following me, get your manager because it’s all on film. It’s gonna look like you being ****** to a black man and his two kids at the museum. Because you’re not over there following them (another family) and they have a child too.”
The dad points the camera at a woman and her child.
“Either you’re doing it because I’m a man or because I’m a black man.”
The worker responds that wasn’t the case.
“Are you going to give me a tour?” the dad asks again.
The worker responds: “I can talk to you about it, if you’d like, sir.”
“If you follow me one more time, I’m going to get your manager so stop following me,” the dad continues.
One thing’s for sure this wasn’t what anyone needed during a museum visit!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of this visit to the museum!
Personally, this does seem like a really suspicious “follow” from the employee.
I have never been followed in any museum I’ve ever been in, and I’ve been to hundreds.
Take that for what it’s worth.