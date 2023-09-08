‘At this point, you begging, and it’s not cute.’ A Woman Said The IRS Wants “A Little Change” She Owes From Three Years Ago
by Matthew Gilligan
There are two ways of looking at this story: you’ll either think that the IRS is incredibly desperate or that the agency squeezes every little bit of money out of taxpayers because all of those little charges add up to BIG money.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she got a letter from the IRS saying she owed just a tiny amount of money.
She said, “I get a letter in the mail from the IRS talking about ‘yeah, your taxes from 2020, you messed up, you owe us a little change.'”
She didn’t say exactly how much she owed but she said she was surprised that they’d reach out to her for such a small amount of money.
She continued, “At this point, you begging, and it’s not cute. Let it go.”
She also said that even though the amount was small, she’ll pay it because people shouldn’t mess around with the IRS.
No doubt about that!
Take a look at her video.
@capricornyamz_
imma pay it though cus thats one 3 letter group i aint bout to play with LMFAO
And here’s how people reacted.
This person said she needs to dispute this.
Another individual said she needs to make sure this is legit.
And one TikTokker got a letter from the IRS like this…for $8.
Why not just go after the real tax cheats? Ugh.