‘You don’t see that everyday.’ Guy Catches A Trio Of Black Bears Who Broke Into A Krispy Kreme Truck Snacking On All The Donuts
by Laura Lynott
We all know bears love honey – but who knew they also dig donuts?!
TikToker Michael Milligan shared this fantastic video of black bears in Alaska.
The bears clearly have a sweet tooth and have got their way into a Krispy Kreme donut van!
Michael laughs and tells his followers: “Look at that, you don’t see that everyday.”
The three bears are munching on boxes of donuts as Michael’s camera focuses in on the action.
One little guy stops to stare back but absolutely nothing is putting him off his sugary meal!
The footage is incredible but experts advise people to keep their distance from black bears.
Attacks are rare but it’s better to be safe than sorry. One thing is for sure. Some folks missed out on their donuts that night!
Take a look at this bear-illiant video here:
@michaelmilligan256
Black bears love krispy kreme too #fyp #bears #alaska #krispykremedonuts
Here’s what people thought of the donut loving bears:
Michael Milligan regrets not joining the bears for the ultimate teddy bears’ picnic! We don’t know we’d advise that, though!!!
Someone’s channelling one of the most famous bears – Yogi!
And the winning comment has got to be this guy! We bet these guys would have loved a bear claw donut!
Probably the cutest thing we’ve seen this month.
Spread the cute!