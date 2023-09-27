September 27, 2023 at 6:29 am

‘He got his priorities straight.’ A Woman Called Out Her Boyfriend For Buying A Huge TV Before They Have Furniture

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

Priorities, priorities…

The priorities of two different people in a relationship can sometimes lead to some complications and this is a perfect example.

A woman named Kim posted a video on TikTok that showed her boyfriend sitting in a folding chair in front of a massive TV.

Oh, and there’s no other furniture in the room, either!

In fact, the pizza box he’s eating out of is just sitting on the floor.

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

Kim’s boyfriend seems perfectly content with this set-up and I think some fellas out there might even be a little bit jealous.

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

The text overlay on her video reads, “me & the bf got an apartment… we have no furniture yet, not even a table to eat at.. and he comes home with a 75 inch tv”.

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

Here’s her video.

@deadgjrl

prioties i guess 🤣

♬ original sound – kim

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer has been there before…

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

Another individual was impressed by the TV.

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

And this TikTokker thinks her BF has his priorities straight.

Source: TikTok/@deadgjrl

Fam… just get a dining room table. Please.

