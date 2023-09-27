‘He got his priorities straight.’ A Woman Called Out Her Boyfriend For Buying A Huge TV Before They Have Furniture
by Matthew Gilligan
Priorities, priorities…
The priorities of two different people in a relationship can sometimes lead to some complications and this is a perfect example.
A woman named Kim posted a video on TikTok that showed her boyfriend sitting in a folding chair in front of a massive TV.
Oh, and there’s no other furniture in the room, either!
In fact, the pizza box he’s eating out of is just sitting on the floor.
Kim’s boyfriend seems perfectly content with this set-up and I think some fellas out there might even be a little bit jealous.
The text overlay on her video reads, “me & the bf got an apartment… we have no furniture yet, not even a table to eat at.. and he comes home with a 75 inch tv”.
Here’s her video.
@deadgjrl
prioties i guess 🤣
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer has been there before…
Another individual was impressed by the TV.
And this TikTokker thinks her BF has his priorities straight.
Fam… just get a dining room table. Please.
