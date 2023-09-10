Her Sister Asked Her To Cover Up And Not Wear A Bikini Because She Doesn’t Like Her Postpartum Body, But She Refused. Who’s The Jerk?
People have different levels of comfort when it comes to the amount of skin they’re comfortable exposing, whether at the beach or anywhere else.
That said, “my husband thinks I’m fat after having his baby” is pretty far down there on the list of reasons someone should forgo a swimsuit around the water.
OP has a 2yo and her sister has a 1yo. Their entire family, parents included, were headed on a beach vacation when her sister asked OP not to wear a bikini, because she and her husband weren’t “feeling the best” about her postpartum body.
I (26F) am on a family vacation (parents, sister Rachel (30), her son (1), her husband Adam (31), and my husband and our daughter (2)). We are by the sea and yesterday was the first time we’d be going to a beach club.
My sister asked me not to wear a bikini or anything revealing because she said both she and Adam are not feeling the best about her postpartum body and she really doesn’t want to bring the topic up.
Since it was a beach and OP was swimming, she wore what she wanted. This upset her sister, who refused to even come to the beach the second day.
I said I was sorry she feels that way but I wasn’t going to spend a day roasting under an umbrella, unable to swim or enjoy myself.
I said tons of women would be in bikinis so I didn’t see why I made a difference.
We went to the beach and Rachel was a wreck all day, and refuse to come with us to the beach today,
Her parents think OP should have been more considerate, but OP doesn’t think she should have had to change her behavior because of her sister’s insecurities.
My parents are now saying I’m the AH for not just wearing a cover up that you can still swim in and that if I keep wearing swimwear it’s going to ruin the trip.
AITA?
And yes, she cleared up the fact that that her brother-in-law seems to be the one really concerned with how his wife is going to “get her body back” after baby.
Edit – re Adam and the body thing. Yes, you read it right.
Rachel didn’t elaborate but I presume Adam has made some kind of comments because several times during and after Rachel’s pregnancy, he asked me about my postpartum diet/workout regimen.
I was vague about it but did end up telling him I’d had surgery and various non-invasive treatments and that diet/exercise was not the deciding factor. He stopped asking.
