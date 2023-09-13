‘You don’t have to spend much money on it either.’ Here’s A Spice Shelf Hack That Anybody Can Follow
by Laura Lynott
We are a nation of spice lovers!
So, get this, what IF you could have any seasoning mix recipe at your fingertips?
Well, a domestic goddess has showed us how!
Whether you’ve got a spice cabinet, a shelf, or even something more humble – this hack is ALL!
This woman told her followers how she used to get “most upset” when digging through her spice cabinet, if she couldn’t find essentials, such as taco seasoning!
“Then I found this!” the woman declared, pointing to a lengthy list on wall.
What is it, you ask? Spices for dummies?
Kinda.
Apparently there’s every kind of seasoning mix on this long list, and she swears by The Old Bay and Mrs Dash seasoning mix.
Oooooh – I know, we’re curious too.
And this lady is so super cool that she just shared the list online.
So, go on! Thank her later and DOWNLOAD now. Print out and be just as much as a domestic goddess!
Watch the whole video here:
@holleymccreary
Not to mention the sodium count in those god awful things…#spicehack #spicehacks #saveyourmoney #youdonthavetobuyit #nomorespicepackets #cookinghacks #foodie #food #foodies
Here’s what folks who love their spices thought!
Taco seasoning get A LOT better.
Ooooh this lady’s even given folks festive gift ideas! We love it!
Last question… why is there butter in there?!
I think I’m gonna try this out.
Couldn’t hurt, right?