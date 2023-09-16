Hurricane Prepper Shows How To Make A Light Out Of A Gallon Of Water
by Laura Lynott
This is a pretty amazing hack for if you’re going through any emergency situation and especially a hurricane.
A tiktok user posted a video recently that showed them strapping a headlamp onto a milk jug…
The milk jug needs to be full of water though…
And then all you have to do is just turn on the headlamp.
Voila!
That’s sure going to light up any room in a time of need! Folks were impressed and look, this could really be a simple hack to save your life!
Here’s the full video:
@sick_af_bitch
Hurricane prep! @Kc Davis #idalia #tropicalstorm #tropicalstormidalia #hurricaneprep
Here’s what folks thought:
Some are really impressed as the water has lit that light right up!
Cellphones and bottles of water! Who knew!
Looks like others already discovered this prep trick!
A handy hack for a tough situation, for sure!