Her Dad Excluded His 18-Year-Old Daughter From His “Child Free” Wedding, So She Called Him Out Publicly And Made The Family Furious
Planning a wedding can be tricky because you want everyone to have a great time.
But is the answer to exclude young people who are about to become your immediate family?
AITA for letting people know through social media the reason I wasn’t at my dad’s wedding
A few years ago Dad started dating “Anna”.
Anna and I always got along when my dad proposed I was happy Anna seemed like she would be a great stepmom.
This is understandable so far!
A few weeks before the wedding after I had bought everything (dress, shoes, etc) my dad and Anna said they needed to “talk to me.”
Anna and my dad decided to have a child free wedding which I get especially for young kids.
This made me sad.
Turns out child-free means no one under 18.
On the day of the wedding, I was still going to be 17 so, therefore, I’m not allowed to be at the wedding because Anna wants to stay true to the child-free rule even for the daughter of the groom and her about-to-be stepdaughter.
My 18th birthday was just 2 days after the wedding.
But still, I wasn’t allowed to go.
I like how she handled it, although it sounds stressful.
I haven’t talked to Anna or my dad since they told me I couldn’t attend the wedding since I wasn’t an Adult.
My mom ended up taking me on a birthday vacation and yesterday I posted birthday pictures on Facebook and said finally an adult I’m so glad my dad and Anna didn’t allow me at their wedding since I was under 18 I feel more mature since yesterday.
Maybe if they didn’t want drama, they shouldn’t have created it?
The family was freaking out asking if that was true and bashing my dad and Anna.
I later got a bunch of texts from my dad and Anna calling me immature and a selfish brat and that’s why I was too immature to be at a wedding.
I was talking to some friends and they said I was kinda an AH for doing that and I should have just let it go.
Let’s see what the commenters think.
Right? Maybe it looks bad because it IS bad?
They seem pretty shameless about it. I hope it was awkward.
How could this NOT be hurtful? It seems calculated and manipulative.
I actually imagined the stepmother from Cinderella when I read this.
Fortunately guests probably noticed that even young adults weren’t there and wondered why.
Moral of the story: speak your truth, but be aware how doing so can affect you.
I loved seeing all the support in the comments!
